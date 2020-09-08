紅到國外！外媒盤點台北七家最棒咖啡廳 | Discover 7 best cafés in Taipei

【看CP學英文】台北市一直以來都是咖啡廳一級戰區，各式風格咖啡廳林立市區街道，知名國際旅遊網站《Big 7 Travel》八月評選出「台北七家最棒咖啡廳」，介紹獨具風格的台灣咖啡文化。

Taipei has seen coffee culture booming in recent years, with various styles of coffee shops opening up along the streets. The international travel website “Big 7 Travel” selected the “7 Best Coffee Shops in Taipei” in August to introduce the unique coffee culture in Taiwan.

Simple Kaffa 興波咖啡

位於忠孝新生的興波咖啡去年就被《Big 7 Travel》評選為「亞洲50間最棒咖啡館」。《Big 7 Travel》網站寫道，這是由曾經榮獲台灣、世界咖啡大師賽冠軍所開的店舖，可見其咖啡品質有所保證。網站特別推薦卡布奇諾，然而，除了咖啡之外，最吸引人的莫過於其店址，隱身於東區Hotel V地下一樓，在這獨特的氛圍品嚐咖啡別有情調。

Located in Zhongxiao Xinsheng, Simple Kaffa was selected by Big 7 Travel last year as one of the “50 Best Coffee Shops in Asia.”

According to Big 7 Travel, as the love child of a former Taiwan and World Barista Champion, it’s easy to see why the coffee here is so quality. The website recommends Cappuccino.

However, apart from the coffee, the most attractive thing about the shop is its location which is hidden on the ground floor of Hotel V in the Eastern District, where you can enjoy a coffee in a unique atmosphere.

How to get there? | 台北市中正區忠孝東路二段27號 ｜No. 27, Section 2, Zhongxiao East Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, 100

RUFOUS COFFEE

Rufous咖啡店內木頭質感裝潢相當特別，走入店內，彷彿身在1960年代的餐館。而這裡提供一系列自家烘培的南美洲精品咖啡豆，咖啡品質極佳。網站推薦產自瓜地馬拉的淺烘培巨型象豆。

Rufous Coffee boasts a modern wooden decor that makes you feel like you’re in a 1960s diner. They offer a wide range of in-house roasted, premium South American coffee beans with the highest quality.

The website recommends the Maragogype roast from Guatemala for a lighter-tasting roast.

How to get there? | 台北市大安區復興南路二段339號｜No. 339, Section 2, Fuxing South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, 106

Woolloomooloo

澳式咖啡館Woolloomooloo是豐富多元餐館，店內還附設酒吧，他們家的咖啡豆由澳洲進口，最熱門的飲品則是白咖啡。

An Australian coffee shop in Taipei, Woolloomooloo also doubles up as a cocktail bar. Their beans are imported from Australia and their most popular drink is their flat white.

How to get there? | 台北市信義區信義路四段379號｜No. 379, Section 4, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, 110

Fika Fika Cafe

Fika在瑞典文是喝咖啡休息時間（coffee break）的意思，而這間Fika Fika Cafe店內氛圍如其店名，提供顧客在城市喧囂中一處可以放慢步調品咖啡的悠閒環境。北歐風咖啡館裝潢充滿IKEA風格，網站特別推薦Rosetta–Laced 拿鐵，這款特色拿鐵獨具風味，會讓你一嚐就上癮。

Fika means “coffee break” in Swedish, and as the name suggests, the atmosphere of Fika Fika Cafe provides a relaxing environment for you to slow down and sip coffee amidst the hustle and bustle of the city.

The website recommends the Rosetta-Laced Latte, a unique latte that’ll tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving more and more.

How to get there? | 台北市伊通街33號一樓｜No. 33, Yitong Street, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, 104

All Day Roasting Company

位在民生社區的工業風咖啡館All Day Roasting Company提供各式各樣的單品咖啡，光是單品咖啡選項就佔滿菜單一整個版面。

All Day Roasting Company, an industrial-style cafe in the Minsheng Community, offers a wide variety of single-origin beans that fill up a whole page of their menu, the website wrote.

網站寫道，如果你真的熱愛咖啡，想要嘗鮮各種風味，這間咖啡館絕對是你的最佳選擇。

If you truly love coffee and want to sample varied fresh tastes, this is one of the best coffee shops in Taiwan for you.

How to get there? | Address：台北市松山區延壽街329號｜1F, No.329, Songshan District, Yanshou Street, Taipei City, 105

Coffee Lover’s Planet

座落在敦化SOGO裡的Coffee Lover’s Planet提供各式單品、現烘咖啡豆。如其店名，這裡是咖啡愛好者的小世界，你可以選擇咖啡豆、咖啡煮法，品嚐台北最好喝的咖啡。

Coffee Lover’s Planet, located in Dunhua SOGO, serves up single-origin, on-site roasted coffee beans. It does feel like a coffee lover’s planet, as you can choose your bean, choose the brewing method, and then enjoy some of the best coffee in Taipei.

106, Taipei City, Da’an District,

How to get there? | Address： 台北市敦化南路一段246號B1｜ No.246-B1, Sec. 1, Dunhua S. Rd., Da’an Dist., Taipei City

GaBee Coffee

店名「Gabee」台語發音為「咖啡」的意思，這裡提供各式創意特調咖啡，包括南瓜、荔枝、地瓜和西瓜等等，創意十足。

“Gabee” means “coffee” in Taiwanese, and the shop offers a variety of creative coffee flavors, including pumpkin, lychee, sweet potato, watermelon, and more.

網站特別推薦碳酸咖啡，若你是喜歡嚐鮮的咖啡愛好者一定要拜訪這間位在松山區的咖啡館。

“You should try their carbonated coffee which is just as interesting as it sounds. Gabee Coffee is definitely the spot if you want that unique caffeine fix,” the website read.

How to get there? | 台北市松山區民生東路三段113巷21號｜ No. 21, Lane 113, Section 3, Minsheng East Road, Songshan District, Taipei City, 105