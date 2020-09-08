Taipei mayor hits rock bottom in latest satisfaction poll

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je has fallen from grace, according to a recent poll in which he holds the lowest satisfaction rate among mayors in Taiwan.

The “2020 Survey on People’s Satisfaction Towards County and City Mayors,” released by done by CommonWealth Magazine (天下雜誌), shows Pingtung County Mayor Pan Men-an (潘孟安) in the lead, with New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) as a close second.

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) nabbed third place, while Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) and Lienchiang County Mayor Liu Cheng-ying (劉增應) landed in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

As for the other four mayors of the six special municipalities in Taiwan, Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲) landed in 7th place, while Taichung City Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) was ranked 18 with Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je bringing up the rear at 21st.

As Kaohsiung was going through the by-elections during the time of the poll, the city was not included in this year’s survey.

