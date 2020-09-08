影／從上游包到下游！廣州珍珠店打造獨一無二的飾品｜All that glitters is pearls

【看CP學英文】早被譽為象徵東方文化的美與神秘感的珍珠至今仍繼續改造珠寶界。位於中國廣州的一家珍珠店可供顧客從頭開始設計、製作珍珠配件。

Long heralded as a trope of beauty and mystique in East Asian civilization, pearls continue to transform the world of jewelry. A workshop in Guangzhou, China now allows customers to design their pearl accessories from scratch.

珍珠獨特的點在於他們被挖掘時不會改變其形狀或光澤，每一顆珍珠在大自然造化下，有著獨有的花紋、圖案。

Pearls are unique because they are not altered in shape and luster upon discovery. Each pearl has a distinct design curated by nature.

「我們在打開蚌殼前都不會知道裡面的東西長什麼樣子，敲開牠們的神秘感也使之更加愉悅和刺激。」

“We won’t know what’s inside a mussel until we open it. The mystery makes opening it more pleasurable and exciting”.

為了讓珍珠更有光澤，店家會使用專門的洗滌粉洗掉珍珠本身的角質，接著會再以沙利和硬蠟豆顆粒拋光。

In order to manifest their ‘shine’, washing powder is used to remove the skin on it upon being cracked open. Subsequently, they are polished with sand and wax beans in order to achieve its life-long luster.

對許多顧客來說，這樣的過程讓「挑選」飾品的經驗更快樂。獨一無二的樣貌為整個過程添加更深的意義。

For many customers, this refines the experience of picking jewelry. Each design is one of its kind and becomes much more meaningful on eventful occasions.