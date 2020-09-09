百大DJ「西班牙小鮮肉」現身電音節　揮舞台灣國旗喊感謝 | Spanish DJ waves Taiwan flag at music festival

【看CP學英文】「西班牙浩室小鮮肉」丹尼艾維拉（Danny Avila）前年推出單曲《End of The Night》在YouTube上吸引上千萬次點閱，去年還獲得世界百大DJ第41名，昨（6）日他擔任台灣舉辦的「S2O Taiwan潑水電音節」壓軸嘉賓，他大方地揮舞台灣國旗，表示「台灣是超屌的國家」。

Spanish DJ Danny Avila waved the national flag generously in the final performance of the S20 Taiwan Songkran Music Festival which unfolded over the weekend, before shouting: “Taiwan is a super cool country.”

Danny Avila播放了一連串的歌曲，包含《Hot》、《Turn it up》，還興奮到直接脫下上衣，讓全場氣氛嗨到最高點，隨後播放歌曲《End Of The Night》時，Danny Avila突然感性起來，希望觀眾能一起向他今年剛離世的好友Eric致敬。

On Sunday, the DJ played a series of popular songs, including “Hot” and “Turn it up,” and took off his shirt to get cheer up the crowd.

When the song “End of The Night” was played, Danny Avila got emotional and asked the crowd to join him in paying tribute to his friend Eric, who passed away this year.

表演來到尾聲，Danny Avila大喊：「我超愛你們，台灣是超屌的國家。」並播放歌曲《Mistaken》，同時拿出國旗揮舞，最後也對大家連說8次「謝謝」才離場，讓觀眾們感動不已。

At the end of the show, he shouted, “I love you guys so much, Taiwan is a super cool country” and played the song “Mistaken” while waving the national flag.

He said “thank you” eight times before leaving the stage, leaving the audience deeply moved.

事實上，Danny Avila去年年底就曾到高雄參加「白色耶誕電音嘉年華」，丹尼艾維實現約定，再次來台表演。

This is not the first time he performed in Taiwan. Avila went to Kaohsiung at the end of last year to participate in the “I AM WHITE PARTY.”