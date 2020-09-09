法國攝影師忘不了台灣　想對其他旅客說「這句話」讓網友淚崩 | French photographer lists five reasons why you should visit Taiwan

【看CP學英文】我想對其他未曾到過台灣的旅人說，若你來到寶島，一定要吃美食、騎摩托車、學習台灣人的友善，那你一定能帶著一生最難忘的旅行回憶，而且會像我一樣從此愛上台灣！

“You must eat, ride a scooter, to be as kind as Taiwanese and you will have one of your best travel experiences and you will fall in love with this country as I am !”

這是來自法國西南部波爾多的全職攝影師Mathieu Giabicani想要送給其他旅人的話。此外，他也特別推薦其他旅人來台一定要嘗試珍珠奶茶，不論喜歡與否，這就是寶島代表美食！

This is what Mathieu Giabicani, a 29-year-old French photographer, would like to say to those who haven’t been to Taiwan.

He also recommends travelers to try pearl milk tea, whether they like it or not, this is the symbol of Taiwan!

他的中文名字叫張令承，年輕時的他從未想過會愛上旅行，也從沒想過會認識台灣女孩，為了追愛遠渡重洋來到遙遠東方美麗島國——台灣。

Mathieu Giabicani is a photographer who had never thought that he would fall in love with travel nor meet a girl from Taiwan. Still, he has settled on this beautiful island in the far east and met his better half here.

在我心中，台灣是個不夜城，晚上遊蕩穿梭於夜市之中，帶給你滿滿的活力彷彿這座城市永不眠。除此之外，我會建議初次來訪的旅人參觀廟宇，這裡處處都有美麗的寺廟，而且台灣文化建築與歐洲有極大的不同，來到這一定要親自看看！

Taiwan is a city that never sleeps, and wandering through the night markets at night brings you feelings that days never end, Giabicani told The China Post.

He suggested to other travelers that there are beautiful temples everywhere. “Taiwan’s culture and architecture are very different from Europe’s, so you must see for yourself when you come here!”

接受訪問時，張令承憶起2017年初次與寶島相遇的美好回憶，「如果要用一個字形容台灣，那我會說『Taïwan』。」

Giabicani recalled the beautiful memory of his first encounter with Formosa in 2017. “If I had to describe Taiwan in one word, I would say Taïwan.”

「台灣絕對不是能用一個字來形容的國家，它的文化、食物、自然美景、感情等等融合在一起，形成多元豐富的獨特面貌，要認識台灣必須要親身來感受才會了解它的魅力！」 張令承興奮地說道。

It can’t be only one word to describe this country, the photographer added, Taiwan is a mix of many things, culture, food, nature with beautiful landscapes, feelings, all belong to itself.

“The only way to understand is to go there and to feel it by yourself!

還記得那時旅行讓他印象最深刻的是台灣城市與森林之間的強烈對比，而當初拜訪台東三仙台發生的插曲更是讓他永生難忘。

For him, the most impressive thing about that trip was the contrast between Taiwan’s cities and forests. Giabicani will never forget the day when he visited Sanxiantai in Taitung.

「那時是2019年，乘車沿著台東海岸公路往三仙台，沿路風景怡人，左側是綿延無盡的大山，右側則是海灘，東台灣非常不一樣，更加原始，且較少市鎮。」

“It was in 2019, I visited the east coast near Taitung, the road was pleasant with nice scenery, mountains on the left and beaches on the right,” he recalled. That side of Taiwan is totally different, wilder and fewer cities around.

但他也特別提醒旅人夏天來到這一定要做好防曬、補充水分，「雖然這裡（三仙台）很美，但沒有什麼樹蔭！」那時張令承因為長時間曝曬沒有補充水分，導致中暑，也成為他難以忘懷的回憶之一。

He also reminded travelers that they must protect themselves from the sun and keep hydrated during the sweltering summer.

“This place is amazing but there is no shadow !” At the time, he had been in the sun for too long without hydration. Afterward, he suffered from a heat stroke.

最後，他對於台灣人願意了解並接納不同的文化感到相當欽佩，「這就是為什麼來到台灣能感受到被接納歡迎的感覺。」

In addition to the breathtaking landscapes, he was surprised to find that Taiwanese are willing to learn about other cultures and all of them are accepted.

“That’s why you will feel a warm welcome.”

「每次搭捷運，台灣人有秩序又有禮貌的排隊等捷運，這真的讓我非常驚艷。」他笑談著表示，歐洲人根本完全相反。

“I could also remember that every time I took MRT I’ve been surprised how Taiwanese can be courteous, they always wait in line patiently,” he said.

然而，3年前來台探索主要目的並非工作做影片，所以有些畫面他沒有捕捉到。「台灣有好多好多值得拍攝的人事物。」他表示他現在正在認真籌備明年要再來台灣拍攝。

However, the main purpose of exploring in Taiwan three years ago was not to work on a video, so there are some scenes he did not capture.

“There are so many things to film!” He revealed that he was planning to film another video about Taiwan next year.

