Taiwan Presidential Office spokesperson resigns amid scandals

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Presidential Office Spokesperson Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) resigned on Wednesday over reports that he was involved in several sex scandals.

Chinese-language media reported earlier that day that he had multiple affairs, forced a previous girlfriend to go through an abortion, and performed sexual acts in office when he was director-general of the Information Bureau of Kaohsiung (高雄新聞局).

According to reports, Ting’s ex-girlfriend took to the media to reveal his scandalous past. The top official then issued a formal statement early on Wednesday morning, apologizing for his alleged behaviors to his colleagues and announcing his resignation.

Still, he argued that the reports are not 100 percent accurate but he has declined to provide any more information as of press time.

