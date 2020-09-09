瘦肉精標準「夜襲」掛網　陳時中緩頰：行政作業需要 | Health minister criticized for flip-flopping on U.S. pork labeling

【看CP學英文】食品藥物管理署7日深夜在官網低調上架對於有添加到豬油的食品相關規定，並無強制標示產地引發各界議論，衛福部長陳時中昨（8）日上午出席「參與疫情關懷中心護理專業志工聯繫會活動」受訪表示，深夜掛網應該只是行政作業的需要，而未來對於所有有添加豬油的產品都會朝向要標示的方向進行。

Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) downplayed on Tuesday an administrative procedure exempting labeling for bulk packaged food products, stressing that authorities will work toward labeling all products containing pork fat in the future.

The minister was responding to the last-minute announcement made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, 食品藥物管理署) a day earlier that drew a backlash online.

食藥署在昨天深夜11點悄悄將豬肉萊克多巴胺殘留容許量的預告放上官網，但內容卻不見陳時中在4日承諾的「美豬油脂不論散裝、包裝食品或入菜都須標示」的決定，引發各界議論。

The aforesaid post, which was published at 11 p.m. on Monday, contradicted the minister’s statements on Sep. 4, promising that all U.S. pork products would be clearly labeled in the future.

陳時中也表示，此次只是先行預告架構，之後還是希望以要標示的方向進行。

To appease the public, Chen announced at an event on Tuesday that the post was merely a demonstrative structure of how they wish to proceed, as opposed to concrete plans and regulations.

不過陳時中也強調，需向相關的團體溝通，以讓消費者能清楚食品來源為主。

However, Chen added, time is needed to communicate with the public and ensure that all product manufacturers properly label their merchandise.