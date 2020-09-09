彈幕文字電影院？日本新潮觀影體驗引熱議 | Japan theater holds ‘text message screening’ amid the pandemic

【看CP學英文】許多經典電影看幾遍都不會膩，如果能與其他同好影迷一同重溫，一邊討論更是過癮。日本東京位在池袋的一間電影院本月將播放《藍波：最後一滴血》，然而，與先前經典回顧場最大的不同就是——觀眾必須透過「文字」來討論。

There are many classic movies that you won’t get bored of after viewing it several times, and it’s even better when you can discuss them with your friends in the theater.

A Tokyo movie theater in Ikebukuro is showing Rambo: Last Blood this month, but the biggest difference from previous screenings is that the audience must discuss it through “text.”

在日本，若電影有足夠龐大的忠實粉絲，某些電影院會開放觀眾在觀影時討論以及任何聲音反應，先前《冰雪奇緣》、《正宗哥吉拉》、《魔鬼司令》都有開設類似場次。

In Japan, if a film has a large and loyal fan base, some revival screenings are open to discussion and any noise reactions from the audience during the screening, as was the case in previous films such as Frozen, Shin Godzilla and Commando.

東京池袋的Toho Cinemas九月將放映《藍波：最後一滴血》，因應新冠肺炎防疫措施，電影院特別開放民眾利用手機打出文字，並把觀眾的觀影心聲以文字呈現投影在螢幕上讓所有人都能看到。

Toho Cinemas in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, is screening Rambo: Last Blood in September. In response to the coronavirus preventative measures, the cinema allows viewers to use their mobile phones to type text and project their comments on the screen for all to see.

據報導，「無聲放映」場次是由電影院與日本影音串流平台Niconico Douga攜手合作的企劃，觀眾只要在電影開始前註冊登入Niconico Douga，並進入特別為觀眾開放的網站，即可利用手機或電腦傳送訊息。

According to the Sora news, the screening is a joint project with Dwango, owner of popular Japanese video streaming site Niconico Douga. Viewers can send messages on their phone or computer by signing in to Niconico Douga and accessing a special site before the movie starts.

The messages the attendees send will float across the screen.