Afternoon thundershowers forecast in northern, eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The weather will remain cloudy to sunny across Taiwan on Wednesday, with only scattered showers in the windward southeastern part of the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 交通部中央氣象局).

The thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon over the northern, eastern parts as well as the mountain areas.

The sunny skies are likely and will send daytime highs to 32 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees across Taiwan, with 36 degrees possible highs in Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Chiayi City and parts of Taitung County. Remember to protect yourself from the sun and stay hydrated when going out.