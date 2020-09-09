爆張菲、費玉清投資慘賠5億　恆述狠虧胞弟：2人小氣巴拉 | Noted Buddhist master denies borrowing money from famous brothers

By Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |

【看CP學英文】70歲的恆述法師（藝名費貞綾）今年3月驚傳欠下高額高利貸，但其胞弟張菲、費玉清拒絕再幫忙收拾爛攤子，還傳出姊弟關係降到冰點。她週一早上在臉書PO出多段影片，否認接受弟弟們的高額金援，坦言每個月僅收張菲、費玉清各5萬台幣，還狠虧2人「小氣巴拉到極點」。

Former singer-actress Jenny Fei, also known as Heng Shu (恆述法師), denied on Monday accepting a large sum of money from her famous brothers, Taiwan senior entertainers, Chang Fei (張菲) and Fei Yu-Ching (費玉清), to pay off her debt.

In some videos posted to Facebook, Heng Shu said that she only receives NT$50,000 a month from Chang Fei and Fei Yu Ching, respectively, before calling them “extremely stingy.”

According to various sources, the 70-year-old nun has reportedly been paying high-interest rates on her debts, but her brothers refused to lend her money in March.

恆述大動作澄清債務糾紛，還狠虧張菲和費玉清。｜Heng Shu clarifies her debt dispute while she lashes out at her two brothers in a series of videos posted to Facebook.（Courtesy of Heng Shu / Facebook)

之前曾傳出張菲、費玉清不滿幫恆述償還2億5000萬元債務，她不滿地表示，自己的確拿了「2個億」，但是不是錢，而是1個回憶、1個失意。恆述還爆料2兄弟曾因投資美國雷曼兄弟時金融海嘯，慘賠3、5億，「什麼在我身上給我2億！」

Her brothers allegedly complained about helping her repay NT$250 million in debt, to which the former actress said in discontent that it was not money, but “memories and a disappointment.”

Contrary to all expectations, the dharma master unveiled that the two brothers also lost between NT$300 million and NT$500 million during the Lehman Brothers financial crisis.

恆述在臉書PO多個影片自清。| Heng Shu explained her self in a few videos on Facebook（Courtesy of Heng Shu / Facebook)

「菲哥、小哥不是我的神豪，他們不願意支持我，不然早在30年前就可以助我這個姊姊開闢道場，但是他們的智慧沒開 ，這次大難怎麼可能助我度過難關呢？」

She continued: “My two brothers are not my heroes. They are not willing to support me, otherwise, they could have helped me to open a Buddhist meditation hall 30 years ago.”

“However, their wisdom has not been developed yet, so how can they help me overcome this great difficulty?”

張菲（左）曾表示，已經很久沒和姊姊恆述聯絡。Chang Fei (left) said he hadn’t talked to her for a very long time. (NOWnews)

費貞綾出家前為台灣歌手，1991年剃渡出家，法號釋恆述。

Jenny Fei is a former singer who became a Buddhist nun in 1991 with the dharma name Heng Shu (恆述法師).

恆述法師也是藝人張菲和費玉清姊姊，而費玉清在出道47年後，於去年底宣布淡出螢光幕。

She is the eldest sister of well-known Taiwanese singer-host Chang Fei and Fei Yu Ching, who retired from showbiz in 2019 after 47 years.

Read More from The China Post