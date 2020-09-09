爆張菲、費玉清投資慘賠5億　恆述狠虧胞弟：2人小氣巴拉 | Noted Buddhist master denies borrowing money from famous brothers

【看CP學英文】70歲的恆述法師（藝名費貞綾）今年3月驚傳欠下高額高利貸，但其胞弟張菲、費玉清拒絕再幫忙收拾爛攤子，還傳出姊弟關係降到冰點。她週一早上在臉書PO出多段影片，否認接受弟弟們的高額金援，坦言每個月僅收張菲、費玉清各5萬台幣，還狠虧2人「小氣巴拉到極點」。

Former singer-actress Jenny Fei, also known as Heng Shu (恆述法師), denied on Monday accepting a large sum of money from her famous brothers, Taiwan senior entertainers, Chang Fei (張菲) and Fei Yu-Ching (費玉清), to pay off her debt.

In some videos posted to Facebook, Heng Shu said that she only receives NT$50,000 a month from Chang Fei and Fei Yu Ching, respectively, before calling them “extremely stingy.”

According to various sources, the 70-year-old nun has reportedly been paying high-interest rates on her debts, but her brothers refused to lend her money in March.

之前曾傳出張菲、費玉清不滿幫恆述償還2億5000萬元債務，她不滿地表示，自己的確拿了「2個億」，但是不是錢，而是1個回憶、1個失意。恆述還爆料2兄弟曾因投資美國雷曼兄弟時金融海嘯，慘賠3、5億，「什麼在我身上給我2億！」

Her brothers allegedly complained about helping her repay NT$250 million in debt, to which the former actress said in discontent that it was not money, but “memories and a disappointment.”

Contrary to all expectations, the dharma master unveiled that the two brothers also lost between NT$300 million and NT$500 million during the Lehman Brothers financial crisis.

「菲哥、小哥不是我的神豪，他們不願意支持我，不然早在30年前就可以助我這個姊姊開闢道場，但是他們的智慧沒開 ，這次大難怎麼可能助我度過難關呢？」

She continued: “My two brothers are not my heroes. They are not willing to support me, otherwise, they could have helped me to open a Buddhist meditation hall 30 years ago.”

“However, their wisdom has not been developed yet, so how can they help me overcome this great difficulty?”

費貞綾出家前為台灣歌手，1991年剃渡出家，法號釋恆述。

Jenny Fei is a former singer who became a Buddhist nun in 1991 with the dharma name Heng Shu (恆述法師).

恆述法師也是藝人張菲和費玉清姊姊，而費玉清在出道47年後，於去年底宣布淡出螢光幕。

She is the eldest sister of well-known Taiwanese singer-host Chang Fei and Fei Yu Ching, who retired from showbiz in 2019 after 47 years.