Discover 7 best cafés in Taipei

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei has seen coffee culture booming in recent years, with various styles of coffee shops opening up along the streets. The international travel website “Big 7 Travel” selected the “7 Best Coffee Shops in Taipei” in August to introduce the unique coffee culture in Taiwan.

Simple Kaffa | 興波咖啡

Located in Zhongxiao Xinsheng, Simple Kaffa was selected by Big 7 Travel last year as one of the “50 Best Coffee Shops in Asia.”

According to Big 7 Travel, as the love child of a former Taiwan and World Barista Champion, it’s easy to see why the coffee here is so quality. The website recommends Cappuccino.

However, apart from the coffee, the most attractive thing about the shop is its location which is hidden on the ground floor of Hotel V in the Eastern District, where you can enjoy a coffee in a unique atmosphere.

How to get there? | No. 27, Section 2, Zhongxiao East Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, 100

RUFOUS COFFEE

Rufous Coffee boasts a modern wooden decor that makes you feel like you’re in a 1960s diner. They offer a wide range of in-house roasted, premium South American coffee beans with the highest quality.

The website recommends the Maragogype roast from Guatemala for a lighter-tasting roast.

How to get there? ｜No. 339, Section 2, Fuxing South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, 106

Woolloomooloo

An Australian coffee shop in Taipei, Woolloomooloo also doubles up as a cocktail bar. Their beans are imported from Australia and their most popular drink is their flat white.

How to get there? ｜No. 379, Section 4, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, 110

Fika Fika Cafe

Fika means “coffee break” in Swedish, and as the name suggests, the atmosphere of Fika Fika Cafe provides a relaxing environment for you to slow down and sip coffee amidst the hustle and bustle of the city.

The website recommends the Rosetta-Laced Latte, a unique latte that’ll tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving more and more.

How to get there? | No. 33, Yitong Street, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, 104

All Day Roasting Company

All Day Roasting Company, an industrial-style cafe in the Minsheng Community, offers a wide variety of single-origin beans that fill up a whole page of their menu, the website wrote.

If you truly love coffee and want to sample varied fresh tastes, this is one of the best coffee shops in Taiwan for you.

How to get there? ｜1F, No.329, Songshan District, Yanshou Street, Taipei City, 105

Coffee Lover’s Planet

Coffee Lover’s Planet, located in Dunhua SOGO, serves up single-origin, on-site roasted coffee beans. It does feel like a coffee lover’s planet, as you can choose your bean, choose the brewing method, and then enjoy some of the best coffee in Taipei.

106, Taipei City, Da’an District,

How to get there? ｜ No.246-B1, Sec. 1, Dunhua S. Rd., Da’an Dist., Taipei City

GaBee Coffee

“Gabee” means “coffee” in Taiwanese, and the shop offers a variety of creative coffee flavors, including pumpkin, lychee, sweet potato, watermelon, and more.

“You should try their carbonated coffee which is just as interesting as it sounds. Gabee Coffee is definitely the spot if you want that unique caffeine fix,” the website read.

How to get there? | No. 21, Lane 113, Section 3, Minsheng East Road, Songshan District, Taipei City, 105