Japan theater holds ‘text message screening’ amid outbreak

TAIPEI (The China Post) — There are many classic movies that you won’t mind viewing several times. It’s even better when you can discuss them with your friends in the theater.

A Tokyo movie theater in Ikebukuro is showing “Rambo: Last Blood” this month, but the biggest difference from previous screenings is that the audience must discuss it through “text messages.”

In Japan, if a film has a large and loyal fan base, some revival screenings are open to discussion and any noise reactions from the audience during the screening, as was the case in previous films such as “Frozen,” “Shin Godzilla” and “Commando.”

Toho Cinemas in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, is screening “Rambo: Last Blood” in September.

In response to the coronavirus preventative measures, the cinema allows viewers to use their mobile phones to type text and project their comments on the screen for all to see.

According to the Sora news, the screening is a joint project with Dwango, owner of popular Japanese video streaming site Niconico Douga.

Viewers can send messages on their phone or computer by signing in to Niconico Douga and accessing a special site before the movie starts.

The messages the attendees send will float across the screen.