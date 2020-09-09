日本免費圖庫充滿小鮮肉　網友一看大讚：養眼！ | Japanese launches muscle-filled stock photo Website

【看CP學英文】一位日本籍男子近期推出免費圖庫，與一般圖庫不同點在於裡面的男模特兒全都裸上半身，大展肌肉。

A Japanese man recently launched his own stock photo Website, filled with men doing everyday things, with one catch — the photos all feature muscular men with impeccable pecs, posing shirtless.

據悉，免費圖庫 「Muscle Plus」由創辦人Akihito發起，起初他親自上陣，裸著上半身做一些日常瑣事，如在海邊吃西瓜和在辦公室接聽電話。

According to reports, the free-use stock photo site, Muscle Plus, first started with the founder, Akihito, posing shirtless pictures of himself doing various activities, such as eating watermelon at the beach or answering the phone at work.

然而，不久後Akihito也找到一些相似體型的男模一起擺姿，圖片場景、畫面也越來越誇張。

He soon invited more men with similar features to pose alongside him.

目前9頁多的圖庫充斥著許多奇特的照片，包括兩位在岩石上打鬥的男子，一個沒穿衣服的男子蹲在辦公桌前接電話，一名大展肌肉的男子在海邊大斬西瓜，還有一個被女生拒絕後擺出「沈思者」模樣的男子。

The 9-page Website features its fair share of peculiar pictures, including two men seemingly fighting on rocks, a shirtless guy crouching at an office desk answering the phone, a man chopping a watermelon on the beach, and a man kneeling “Thinker-style” after being rejected by a girl.

據日本媒體報導，Akihito非常了解他的照片或許不是大眾泛用型，不過有需要的人也不太有機會在其他圖庫找到類似的圖片。

According to local Japanese media, Akihito is aware that many of the visual representations provided on his Website may never be used, but for those who have the need, they are unlikely to find them anywhere else.

對於希望使用這些照片的人，Akihito很大方的供大家免費下載，目的為依網站的標語，讓他們「為生活增添一點肌肉」。

For those looking for reference photos, Akihito is happy to provide them so that others can “add some muscle to your daily life,” per the website’s slogan.