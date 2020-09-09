Taiwan Buddhist master denies asking famous brothers to repay debt

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former singer-actress Jenny Fei, also known as Master Heng Shu (恆述法師), denied on Monday accepting a large sum of money from her famous brothers, Taiwan senior entertainers, Chang Fei (張菲) and Fei Yu-Ching (費玉清), to pay off her debt.

In some video clips posted to Facebook, Heng Shu said that she only receives NT$50,000 a month from Chang Fei and Fei Yu Ching, respectively, before calling them “extremely stingy.”

According to various sources, the 70-year-old nun has reportedly been paying high-interest rates on her debts, as her famous brothers refused to lend her more money in March.

The brothers allegedly complained about helping her repay NT$250 million in debt, to which the former actress said in discontent that it was not money, but “memories and a disappointment.”

Contrary to all expectations, the dharma master unveiled that the two brothers also lost between NT$300 million and NT$500 million during the Lehman Brothers financial crisis.

She continued: “My two brothers are not my heroes. They are not willing to support me, otherwise, they could have helped me to open a Buddhist meditation hall 30 years ago.”

“However, their wisdom has not been developed yet, so how can they help me overcome this great difficulty?”

Jenny Fei is a former singer who became a Buddhist nun in 1991 with the dharma name Heng Shu (恆述法師).

She is the eldest sister of well-known Taiwanese singer-host Chang Fei and Fei Yu Ching, who retired from showbiz in 2019 after 47 years.