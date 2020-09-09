外籍看護奮勇抱失智阿嬤火海逃生 | Foreign caretaker rescues elderly employer with dementia from fire scene

近期，台灣南投縣發生一起民宅大火案，睡在二樓的阿嬤失智，所幸外籍看護立刻將她搖醒並揹上她逃離火場，兩人才能倖免於難，這名看護對阿嬤的不離不棄也感動許多民眾。

An elderly grandmother with dementia who was sleeping on the second floor of her house was rescued by her caretaker during a recent house fire in Nantou County (南投縣).

The caretaker shook her awake as soon as the fire broke out and swiftly carried her away. Her unwavering courage and immediate assistance have touched many people’s hearts.

8月29日凌晨3時38分，南投消防局接獲民眾報案，大觀市場發生大火，惡火蔓延，且現場有不少易燃物，導致火勢延燒迅速。

At 3:38 a.m. on Aug. 29, the Nantou Fire Department (南投消防局) received a call from a local resident that a large fire broke out in Daguan Market (大觀市場). According to media reports, there were many flammable materials at the scene, causing the fire to spread rapidly.

而其中受損最嚴重的是1戶住宅和2處攤販，當時民宅內剛好有隔壁住戶安裝火災警報器，吵醒睡夢中的外籍看護，機敏的她隨即抱著行動不便的阿嬤逃離火場，幸好兩人均平安，逃難及時而安然無恙。

The most serious damage was to one house and two stalls, where a neighboring resident’s fire alarm woke up the sleeping foreign caregiver. She immediately came to her employer’s rescue and fled the fire with the grandmother in tow.

南投縣消防局則表示，建議住宅各空間應全數安裝住警器，並呼籲居民應注意用火用電，一同手戶居家安全。

The Nantou Fire Department recommends installing residential fire alarms in all properties. The department also urged residents to be careful with fire and electricity to ensure the safety at their homes.