Tony Yang shares photos of wife with baby bump

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese actor Tony Yang (楊祐寧) surprised his fans on Wednesday by posting a series of sweet photos to Instagram taken at a school with his 31-year-old wife who has a baby bump.

Along with the photos, the caption read: “9.9” which seems to indicate a long-lasting relationship.

Earlier in May, the 38-year-old actor announced on Instagram that he and his partner Melinda were moving on to the next stage of their lives with a picture of a fetus taken by ultrasound.

In August, he revealed the baby’s gender by saying ‘It’s a girl! we got a baby girl.”

In the series of the photos he released on Wednesday, Melinda was wearing a white blouse and a pencil skirt, holding a flower bouquet while Yang was sporting a white shirt, perfectly matching her outfit.

In response to the photos, many have sent their blessings by saying: “This is the best thing that has happened in 2020.”

Tony Yang is known for his roles in the Taiwanese box office hits “Zone Pro Site” (2013) and “David Loman” (2013). He also starred in the television series “Crystal Boys” (2003), “Holy Ridge” (2006) and “Ex-boyfriend” (2011).