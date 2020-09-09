Taiwan’s envoy to share COVID-19 success at French Senate

PAPRIS (CNA) — Taiwan’s top envoy to France will attend a hearing at the French Senate Wednesday where he will discuss the nation’s success at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

François Wu (吳志中) is scheduled to speak at a Senate committee created in July to evaluate public policies for pandemics in light of the COVID-19 crisis and how it was managed, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, local time.

The invitation is the first time Taiwan’s top representative to France has been invited to speak at the Senate.

Wu was also the first Taiwanese envoy to speak at a National Assembly hearing in Jan. 2019, when he discussed Taiwan’s policy in the South China Sea.

Wu will be joined at the Senate hearing by Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave, head of the French Office in Taipei, which represents French interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

Wu is one of two foreign envoys to Paris who have been invited to speak at Wednesday’s hearing to share the success of their countries efforts at controlling the pandemic. The other is South Korea’s ambassador to France.

France is one of the European countries most seriously affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic with more than 330,000 confirmed cases and 30,000 plus deaths as of Tuesday.

The Senate created the special committee at the request of the President of the Senate Gérard Larcher on July 2.

As of July, the committee has convened nine rounds of hearings, attended by 37 medical experts, frontline health workers and political figures.