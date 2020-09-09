Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s air defense identification zone

TAIPEI (CNA) — A number of Chinese military jets were spotted entering Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) early Wednesday, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said in a press release.

Without identifying the exact number of Chinese fighters, the MND said that a number of Sukhoi Su-30 fighters and a Chengdu J-10 fighter briefly entered Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ.

The intrusions prompted Taiwan’s Air Force to respond with “appropriate and effective measures,” enabling close monitoring of the aircraft until they left the ADIZ, the MND said.

Meanwhile, the ministry condemned China’s military for sending fighters into Taiwan’s ADIZ, a move that it said unilaterally destabilizes regional peace and stability, while indicating it will continue to monitor movements by Chinese forces to safeguard national security.