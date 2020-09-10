Czech tycoon spends NT$700M on this, hits back at China boycott

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Czech piano manufacturer, Petrof, has become the latest victim in the ongoing Prague-Beijing political spat which has resulted in millions of canceled orders from China.

Following Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil’s recent visit to Taiwan, Zuzana Ceralová Petrofová, president of Petrof, indicated that some of her Chinese customers have launched a boycott of Petrof pianos.

With 35 percent of its customers from China, the boycott has been a big blow to the company whose brand story spans more than two centuries.

Contrary to all expectations, Czech tycoon Karel Komarek announced on Tuesday that he would be purchasing for nearly NT$700 million of pianos through the Komarek Family Foundation to donate to local schools in the Czech Republic.