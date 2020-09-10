影／萬來國小「鐵籠囚禁」蔣公銅像　現已拆除重新設計 | Chiang Kai-shek statue in cage confuses Taiwanese, foreigners alike

By The China Post staff |
A Chiang Kai-shek statue is seen in a steel cage at a local elementary school in Changhua, Taiwan. (The China Post/ NOWnews)

【看CP學英文】校園中的蔣公銅像的去留越來越受重視，彰化縣北斗鎮萬來國小內的蔣公銅像，民眾發現被鐵網團團圍起，就像是被關在牢裡一樣，民眾拍照po在臉書社群。

The photo of a Chiang Kai-shek statue in a cage installed at Wan Lai Elementary School, Changhua County, has garnered unwanted attention on social media.

校長陳彥龍於週二表示，原本設計綠藤爬籠子「柔化」威權塑像，因民眾觀感不佳，學校在上午11點已經請人拆除鐵籠子，會重新設計裝置藝術。

The principal of the school, Chen Yeng-long (陳彥龍), responded to the backlash on Tuesday claiming that the original concept was to place the authoritarian figure in an ivy-made cage to allegedly “soften” its image.

Before the plant could grow, however, many expressed their discontent to the school which has since dismantled the cage and designed a new art setting for the statue.

中央要求地方國中小學校，對校內威權象徵的銅像等做處置，雖然未指示要求拆除，但是希望能有「相關處置」，萬來國小已經收到「上面」第二次公文，要求校內不能有「蔣公」威權的意象存在，必須回報如何處置。

According to local media reports, the central government requested twice that the school “take care of” the statue of the authoritarian figure and report on this issue.

然而，捐贈者希望保留，但學校又得符合「上面」規定，因此才決定打造裝置藝術，與校園的植物融為一體，利用藤蔓等將其覆蓋，所以必須先架設鐵架，再進行植栽的部分。

However, the donor of the statue reportedly asked the school to keep it, leading to the school administration’s creative decision of using plants to cover it.

