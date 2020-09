影／萬來國小「鐵籠囚禁」蔣公銅像　現已拆除重新設計 | Chiang Kai-shek statue in cage confuses Taiwanese, foreigners alike

【看CP學英文】校園中的蔣公銅像的去留越來越受重視,彰化縣北斗鎮萬來國小內的蔣公銅像,民眾發現被鐵網團團圍起,就像是被關在牢裡一樣,民眾拍照po在臉書社群。

The photo of a Chiang Kai-shek statue in a cage installed at Wan Lai Elementary School, Changhua County, has garnered unwanted attention on social media.

校長陳彥龍於週二表示,原本設計綠藤爬籠子「柔化」威權塑像,因民眾觀感不佳,學校在上午11點已經請人拆除鐵籠子,會重新設計裝置藝術。

The principal of the school, Chen Yeng-long (陳彥龍), responded to the backlash on Tuesday claiming that the original concept was to place the authoritarian figure in an ivy-made cage to allegedly “soften” its image.

Before the plant could grow, however, many expressed their discontent to the school which has since dismantled the cage and designed a new art setting for the statue.

中央要求地方國中小學校,對校內威權象徵的銅像等做處置,雖然未指示要求拆除,但是希望能有「相關處置」,萬來國小已經收到「上面」第二次公文,要求校內不能有「蔣公」威權的意象存在,必須回報如何處置。

According to local media reports, the central government requested twice that the school “take care of” the statue of the authoritarian figure and report on this issue.

然而,捐贈者希望保留,但學校又得符合「上面」規定,因此才決定打造裝置藝術,與校園的植物融為一體,利用藤蔓等將其覆蓋,所以必須先架設鐵架,再進行植栽的部分。

However, the donor of the statue reportedly asked the school to keep it, leading to the school administration’s creative decision of using plants to cover it.