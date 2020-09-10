日男租車逾期一年　天價罰款讓網友大驚：會怕 | Japanese man fined NT$2M for returning rental car one year later

【看CP學英文】9月5日，日本京都府警察以侵占罪名逮補一名44歲男子Masafumi Hagiwara，而原因竟是他租車逾時未還長達一年。

Police in Kyoto Prefecture arrested a 44-year-old man on Saturday for embezzlement of a car he had rented one year ago.

據報導，當地警察表示，Hagiwara去年6月25日在京都伏見區一間租車公司租車，到了還車日當天7月2日，這名男子打電話給租車公司稱：「我現在人在東京，我想延長租車時間。」

According to Sora News, local police said Masafumi Hagiwara rented a car from a rental company in Fushimi Ward, Kyoto, on June 25, 2019. Seven days later, when the car was due to be returned, the man called the rental company and said: “I’m in Tokyo so I’d like to request an extension.”

然而，男子依舊沒有如期歸還，就這樣理所當然地繼續開這輛車直到今年8月4日，彷彿這台車是他個人所擁有。

However, the man still did not return the car and even continued to drive the car as if he owned it until Aug. 4, 2020.

若從去年還車日開始算起，估計逾期罰款恐高達日幣766萬圓（約新台幣211萬），比一台新車的價錢還要高出許多。

If we count from last year’s return date, the overdue fine is estimated to be as high as 7.66 million yen (NT$2.11 million), which is much higher than the price of a new car.

對此，許多網友回應表示，「他在想什麼？簽了合約根本不可能逃得掉」、「最神奇的是超過一年居然沒有人追蹤他」、「這罰款根本可以買兩台新車，或是五台輕型車。」

In response, many commented, “What was he thinking? He signed a contract so there was no way he wouldn’t get caught” while another said: “Surprisingly, no one has been tracking him down for over a year.”

One wrote: “This fine is enough to buy two new cars or five lightweight vehicles.”

此外，也有網友回應道，「我朋友在租車公司工作，他說這種事時不時會發生，甚至有些人租車來犯罪。」

“A friend of mine works at a rental car company and they say this happens sometimes – some people even hire cars to commit crimes,” another commentator said.