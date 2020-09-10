Dee Hsu back to work in fit figure after 3-month hiatus

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Veteran host Dee Hsu (徐熙娣), also known as Hsiao S, returned to the spotlight on Tuesday, announcing with a smile that she had lost five kilograms after more than three months of absence.

Speaking at a press conference held by an accessories brand, Hsu said that she was binge-watching TV series at first and gained some weight as a result.

“I told myself that I couldn’t go on like this, so I started exercising, practicing piano and dancing,” the host said.

Asked about whether producers would reboot, “Kangsi Coming” (康熙來了), a popular variety-comedy talk show starring Hsu and Kevin Tsai (蔡康永), the 42-year-old host said that the possibility is very low.

She knows that Tsai wouldn’t come back to host the show though, she added.

Is she going to relaunch her singing career? Observers remarked that Hsu also built her career by singing in a duo with her sister Barbie Hsu, called “S.O.S.” (Sisters of Shu).

Since 1999, the sisters have gradually put their singing career to rest.

Dee went on to host various TV programs, including GUESS and Kangsi Coming, and star in local comedies in Taiwan. She married Taiwanese businessman Mike Hsu in 2005 with whom she has three daughters, Elly, Lily and Alice.