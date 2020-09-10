新加坡市場爆口角　警員「這招」解決全場笑翻｜Video of Singapore officer snapping back angry man’s mask goes viral

【看CP學英文】近期，一個新加坡警員在緩解兩名男子的爭執影片意外在社群媒體上爆紅，原因全歸於警員當下突然伸出手「矯正」了男子的口罩戴法。

A video of a Singaporean officer’s intervention between two men has gone viral after the short clip showed the officer reaching out to adjust one of the man’s face masks mid-argument.

Very good! Now come out fight at Tekka! 由 SG Dirty Fella 發佈於 2020年9月7日 星期一

此事件發生於週日小印度區的竹腳中心(Tekka Centre)，警方也立刻被叫到現場解決紛爭。

The public altercation, which took place at Tekka Centre on Sunday, involved several officers who immediately appeared to break up the fight.

影片中，其中一名男子被兩位警員拉到一旁，便氣憤地手舞足道解釋經過；然而，爭辯全程，男子的口罩卻只遮住自己的下巴，毫無防疫作用。

In a clip posted to Facebook, one of the men was taken aside by an officer while heatedly explaining the situation — all the while, with his mask under his chin.

情緒激昂的男子講到一半時，其中一名警員突然伸出手將男子的口罩拉長彈回他的臉上，讓男子當場愣住。

Suddenly, one of the officers reached out and flicked the mask onto the man’s face mid-tirade, startling him into a brief silence.

事件爆發後，網友紛紛到影片下方留言大讚員警的勇敢舉動，稱讚其在解決紛爭中不忘防疫的重要性。

The incident greatly amused social media users who took to the comment section to praise the officer for his bravery and no-nonsense attitude.

根據當地媒體報導，此事件已被解決。

According to Singapore media, the altercation was quickly resolved and no further assistance was required.