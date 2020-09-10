菲哥、小哥考慮脫離姊弟關係　恆述發飆「我才夠資格講」｜Buddhist nun angry at famous brothers who threatened to cut off ties

【看CP學英文】70歲恆述法師（藝名：費貞綾）8日上節目《新聞挖挖哇》提到弟弟拒絕金援、考慮脫離姊弟關係，當場發飆：「那是我才夠這資格講這個話！」

Heng Shu (恆述法師), a former singer-actress called Jenny Fei (費貞綾), again lashed out at her two brothers, Chang Fei (張菲) and Fei Yu-Ching (費玉清), on a TV talk show aired on Tuesday.

不過上一秒才和顏悅色，談到張菲和費玉清，恆述法師立刻變臉，不解自己只是周轉一點2、3千萬小錢，他們卻講一堆。

Speaking at “News Wawawa” (新聞挖挖哇), the 70-year-old Buddhist nun said she doesn’t understand why the senior entertainers cannot lend her between NT$20 million and NT$30 million for emergency use.

對此，恆述法師激動怒問菲哥和小哥，「我這點小錢要跟我脫離關係？跟我斷絕親情啊！我才懶得理你們兩個，我拿了2個石頭砸我的腳！」

“You want to disassociate yourself from me for this little money,” she shouted out to her two brothers, “Just cut off ties with me! I don’t give a shit about you two. I’ve got two rocks to throw at my feet.”

之前曾傳出張菲、費玉清不滿幫恆述償還2億5000萬元債務，並表示這次不會再幫姊姊還錢，揚言要斷絕關係。

Here younger brothers allegedly complained about helping her repay NT$250 million in debt and threatened to cut off their relationship if she keeps asking for more money, according to various sources.

隨後，恆述法師不滿，週一在臉書開直播解釋重重疑點，否認接受弟弟們的高額金援，更透露有名「神豪」匯百萬美金，已助她度過難關。

The nun previously denied accepting money to repay her debt and called them “stingy.”

Contrary to all expectations, she then announced that a famous “spiritual leader” sent millions of US dollars to help her overcome her difficulties.

除此之外，她也在《新聞挖挖哇》上表示自己將全面復出。

She also announced that she will be back in the showbiz soon.

「怎麼老說我70歲呢？從現在開始，我17歲的恆述法師要開麥了，我可以從綜藝節目開始，今天還穿袈裟，等我正式開麥，我要改變造型，我可能是中性打扮，像美國的《艾倫秀》一樣，可能就戴帽子，鳳飛飛也戴帽子，我一樣可以主持節目，是嗎？」

“Why do you keep saying I’m 70? From now on, me, a 17-year-old nun, Heng Shu, will have the mic, so I can start with a variety show.”

She concluded: “When I’m officially on the air, I’m going to change my look. I’m going to wear a neutral dress, like Ellen who hosts “The Ellen Show” in the U.S.”