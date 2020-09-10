Foreign caretaker rescues elderly employer with dementia from fire

An elderly grandmother with dementia who was sleeping on the second floor of her house was rescued by her caretaker during a recent house fire in Nantou County (南投縣).

The caretaker shook her awake as soon as the fire broke out and swiftly carried her away. Her unwavering courage and immediate assistance have touched many people’s hearts.

At 3:38 a.m. on Aug. 29, the Nantou Fire Department (南投消防局) received a call from a local resident that a large fire broke out in Daguan Market (大觀市場). According to media reports, there were many flammable materials at the scene, causing the fire to spread rapidly.

The most serious damage was to one house and two stalls, where a neighboring resident’s fire alarm woke up the sleeping foreign caregiver. She immediately came to her employer’s rescue and fled the fire with the grandmother in tow.

The Nantou Fire Department recommends installing residential fire alarms in all properties. The department also urged residents to be careful with fire and electricity to ensure the safety at their homes.