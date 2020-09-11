來場心靈沈澱之旅！網美大推高雄四大山海系秘境 | Taiwan nature at hand in Kaohsiung in these #Instaworthy spots

【看CP學英文】說到高雄壽山（舊名柴山），腦海中肯定立即浮現活力十足的台灣獼猴，以及壯觀的岩岸、洞穴景觀。以下介紹四個在地人大推的秘境，不妨在週末安排一場上山下海的自然小旅行吧！

When you think of Kaohsiung Shoushan (formerly known as Chaishan), a mountain in Gushan District, some vibrant monkeys, a spectacular rocky shore and cave scenery immediately come to mind.

Why not plan a nature trip up and down the mountain and enjoy the sea view this weekend? Here are four #Instaworthy spots you should to visit.

柴山秘境——海蝕洞 | Chaishan coastline sea cave

台灣西海岸多為沙岸，唯有高雄鼓山區海岸為岩岸，天然岩洞、珊瑚礁石灰岩等美麗奇景，讓這段海岸被譽為「柴山阿朗壹」。其中，位在海岸北段的「柴山海蝕洞」擁有絕美海景，近年來爆紅成為網紅必打卡景點。

The west coast of Taiwan is mostly sandy terrains, but only Kaohsiung Gushan’s coast is dominated by a rocky shore with beautiful scenery of natural caves, coral reefs and limestone rocks.

Therefore, the section of the coast is often compared to the “A-Lang-Yi Historical Trail” that has retained complete and rich ecological resources in eastern Taiwan.

Among them, the “Chaishan Sea Cave” located in the northern part of the coast, featuring a spectacular sea view, has become a must-visit scenic spot for tourists in recent years.

只要從柴山海角咖啡前方小徑走約5分鐘，即可抵達石灰岩洞穴。洞口中央正好有一顆大石，成為絕佳的拍照舞台。除此之外，海蝕洞左側有一處洞口，出去後有一處「小海灣」，可以坐在這聽海，享受夏日海岸風情。

The limestone cave is a 5-minute walk away from the trail in front of the Ocean Corner Café (海角咖啡). As you arrive, you will see a large rock in the middle of the cave, making it an excellent photo stage.

In addition, there is a small cave entrance on the left side of the cave. When you go through the small cave, there is a “small bay” where you can sit and listen to the sea and enjoy the summer coastal scenery.

柴山大自然百榕園 | Chaishan natural Banyan Garden

從海角咖啡前的停車場大榕樹旁前行約30公尺，即可以抵達柴山自然百榕園。百榕園又被稱為「柴山大自然」、「百榕平台」，數棵碩大的老榕樹濾掉了毒辣的陽光，其枝幹盤踞石灰岩，相當壯觀。走到崖邊，蔚藍大海盡收眼底，壓力頓時釋放。

Walking 30 meters from the banyan tree sitting next to the parking lot in front of the Ocean Corner Café, you will arrive at the Chaishan natural Banyan garden.

The Banyan Garden, also known as “Chaishan Nature” and “Banyan Tree Terrace,” is a magnificent sight with several large old banyan trees filtering out the harsh sunlight.

The banyan trees grow on the limestone rocks, creating breath-taking natural scenery. When you reach the edge of the cliff, you can see the sea in full view, and the pressure is suddenly relieved.

停車場時常有獼猴出沒，騎機車的民眾務必把物品放入置物箱，以免被猴子撿走。

There are monkeys in the car park, so motorcyclists must put their belongings in the lockers to avoid being picked up by the monkeys.

柴山天雨洞 | Chaishan Tianyu Cave

柴山地質為石灰岩體，藏著大大小小的峽谷、洞穴。天雨洞秘境就位在壽山國家自然公園步道內，壽山有多個登山口，從龍泉寺邊登山木棧道上去，步行約30分鐘，會看到往蓮花洞方向的路標。木棧道有連續兩個九十度轉折處，就可看見左手邊一條明顯岔路步道，進去即抵達天雨洞。

Chaishan, a mountain of limestones, boasts large and small gorges and caves. There are many trail entrances in Shoushan. After walking up the wooden trail by the Longquan Temple (龍泉寺) for 30 minutes, you will see a sign which indicates the way to Lotus Cave (蓮花洞).

There are two consecutive 90-degree turns in the wooden trail, and you can see a road branched off from the main trail on your left, which leads you to the Tianyu Cave.

因柴山為石灰岩地形，洞內有需數十、數百年才形成的鐘乳石、石筍，為保護生態，觀賞時切勿觸摸，共同愛護自然景觀。

Due to its formation of limestone, the cave has countless stalactites inside that took decades or centuries to form. To protect the ecology, do not touch the stalactites when visiting the cave.

洞口狹小，必須手腳並用下洞口，攀爬時務必小心。

Besides, the entrance of the cave is narrow, so you must use both hands and feet to get down, so be careful when climbing.

柴山一簾幽夢 ｜A curtain of love dreams

回到步道原路，往雅座指標方向走，經過雅座後，會先抵達泰國谷，進入泰國谷之後，可看到右側有拉繩，順著拉繩往上走約30公尺，會看到右側有一小缺口，即抵達一簾幽夢。

Go back to the main trail and head towards the sign of Yazuoting, after passing it, you will reach Taiguogu first.

At the Taiguogu, you can see a rope on the right side, follow the rope up about 30 meters, you will see a small gap on the right side, that is the entrance of the “curtain of love dreams.”

錦屏藤垂懸茂密的紅色氣根形成如珠簾般的夢幻景致，陽光灑落，氣根紅黃交錯，給人一種置身於夢境般的空幽寧靜。

The red and yellow aerial roots of the hanging seasonvines form a dream-like scene like a beaded curtain. When the sunlight streams through, the red and yellow aerial roots are staggered, giving people a feeling of being in a dreamy space and tranquility.