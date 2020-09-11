老外看台灣／夏威夷攝影師讚台灣避風港　曝在台攝影最大挑戰竟是？｜Hawaiian falls in love with Taiwan’s through photography

【看CP學英文】新型冠狀肺炎疫情延燒導致許多國際航班也因此被取消或延期，在台灣的外國人也因此面臨無法回國的窘境。

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on, scheduled flights to and from countries have become uncertain and hectic, stranding many foreigners in Taiwan.

Ikaika McCallum (麥卡倫)就是如此。然而，他卻找到生存之道開始拿出相機捕捉台灣美景，加強自己的拍照技術。

Ikaika McCallum is one such individual; however, he managed to make the most of his time and began honing his photography skills through taking photos of Taiwan sceneries.

來自夏威夷的他今年30歲，三月初前往印尼時在台灣轉機，卻因此受困。

Hailing from Hawaii, the 30-year-old came to Taiwan in March for a layover flight to Indonesia.

麥卡倫與The China Post專訪中透露自己其實一年前才開始練攝影，也稱自己特別喜歡台北的市景因為和自己家鄉相差甚遠。

McCallum told The China Post that he’d been practicing photography for less than a year and especially love the cityscape in Taiwan, as it’s quite different from his small island in Hawaii.

剛開始來台時，麥卡倫先在台北待了一會兒，6週後慢慢往南移動直到抵達宜蘭。他在宜蘭的外澳教衝浪，爾後在都蘭當立槳衝浪團的導遊。

He started from Taipei and traveled south 6 weeks after his arrival, landing in Yilan. There, he taught surfing at Waiao (外澳) Beach and worked as a stand-up paddle board tour guide in Dulan (都蘭).

對麥卡倫而言，台東是最適合拍攝大自然景觀的地區，因為那裡不僅有沙灘、大海、山脈、河流還有瀑布。

To McCallum, he feels like Taitung is the best place to take natural scenic photographs as there’s the beach, oceans, mountains, rivers and waterfalls.

當被問及他目前在台灣拍攝的照片中最喜歡的是哪一張時，麥卡倫分享是一張他剛爬完象山所照的台北101與台北市夜景。

When asked what his favorite photo of Taiwan is so far, McCallum chose an amazing picture he took of Taipei 101 after climbing Elephant Mountain (象山).

他認為在台灣照相最棒的點就是他可以無拘無束的拍照，因為風景與自己的家鄉差很多，他可以不帶任何顧慮盡情的拍攝。相對而言，他覺得在台拍攝最難的一點是台灣太「大」，並期待可以花更多時間在台灣旅行，更完整地捕捉台灣之美。

McCallum notes that the best thing about photography in Taiwan is there are no restraints on what to expect as he’s still getting to know the place; on the other hand, he feels Taiwan is too “big” and looks forward to traveling around more to capture its beauty more thoroughly.