Exclusive | CPBL broadcaster unveils new English podcast

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan CPBL Color Commentator Ryan Chen released on Friday the eighth episode of his podcast on Taiwan baseball in English.

Growing up in Taipei as a fan of the CPBL, Ryan wondered whether he would have a chance to commentate on the league in English.

His dream came true when Eleven Sports invited Ryan to be a commentator for three innings of the Rakuten Monkey’s game on July 31.

Following his successful showing, in the following week, he was given the opportunity to cast the game between the Rakuten Monkeys and the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the majority of leagues around the world, when the CPBL resumed, baseball enthusiasts from around the world quenched their thirst for baseball by watching the CPBL.

At the same time, broadcasters turned to Twitter to promote local baseball to an international audience.

As more and more foreign baseball fans start to watch the CPBL, Ryan is confident that there is a space for a regular, scheduled, focused and concise CPBL podcast.

He believes that “there isn’t an English sports radio scene here in Taiwan, ICRT only allows for updates so a slightly longer forum of sports conversation could take place.”

Filling this void, Ryan has received praise from the baseball community, with some fans even commenting that they have developed an interest in Taiwanese baseball after listening to his podcast.

For the second half of the CPBL season, Ryan has been assigned to cover the Friday night Rakuten Monkey’s home games on Eleven Sports as the color commentator.

In his free time, Ryan also works with International Community Radio Taipei (ICRT) to publish a 60 to 80-second update on the CPBL.

To catch the podcast or learn more about Ryan, please visit his socials:

Twitter: @chenrayen

E-mail: taiwaneseproball@gmail.com

The Podcast: Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, and hosted on Spreaker.com.