時尚情侶裝不分年齡！德國超Q夫妻讓網友全融化｜Berlin elderly couple are the new fashionistas on Instagram

【看CP學英文】德國一對老夫妻近年來躍升成為新世代時尚網紅，他們透過IG分享夫妻倆時尚穿搭日記，吸引眾多網友關注。

An adorable elderly couple have become “new age” fashion influencers as their stylish endeavors documented on their Instagram page have attracted the attention of many.

Britt Kanja 和 Günther Krabbenhöft兩人年齡超過60歲，但他們對時尚領域絲毫不陌生。

Britt Kanja and Günther Krabbenhöft are both over 60 years of age, and are no stranger to the fashion world.

時尚夫妻成名之路要追溯到2015年，當時攝影師 Joanna Toto在柏林時尚週為Vogue街拍，剛好捕捉到這對老夫妻當天的時髦穿搭。

They first attracted media attention in 2015 when photographer Joanna Toto took a photo of them for Vogue during Berlin Fashion Week.

照片一刊出馬上獲得將近50萬人按讚，Toto的照片被眾多媒體引用並稱讚道：「即使他們成功定義完美，但仍保有那份親近感。」

The photo immediately garnered nearly half a million likes, and Toto was quoted by various reports saying, “even though they define fabulousness, they seem to still be relatable.”

更令Toto驚艷的是，許多網友在照片下紛紛留言表示，希望他們自己到了那把年紀還能像這對可愛時尚夫妻一樣。

The thing that stood out to Toto was how the Instagram post were filled with comments saying they wish to be like the elderly couple when they are their age.

「其實，每個人現在都想成為他們！」Toto補充道。

“Actually, everyone wants to be them now!” Toto added.

時尚爺爺Günther曾向媒體透露，成功維持神采飛揚外貌的秘訣就是在日常生活裡找到快樂以及愛的力量，而對他來說，就是跳舞。

Günther also revealed to the media that the secret to looking fabulous actually lies more in finding joy and love in everyday life, and for him, it means dancing.

若你想看更多這對可愛夫妻的時尚穿搭小秘訣，可以追蹤他們的IG帳號！

Those inspired by the cute couple can follow Günther Krabbenhöft and Britt Kanja on Instagram, for more stylish fashion tips.