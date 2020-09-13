Opposition KMT to decide Monday on Straits Forum participation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The opposition Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) said on Sunday that a decision regarding its eventual participation in the 12th Straits Forum would be made on Monday (Sept. 14) at the earliest.

The announcement came one day after KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) issued a statement to Facebook stressing that the party would consider canceling its participation if it did not receive an apology from those involved in the controversy.

The controversy stems from a headline shown on China Central Television (CCTV, 中國中央電視台), a mouthpiece of the Chinese government, on Thursday that read “with the strait on the brink of war, this man (Wang) is coming to the mainland to sue for peace.”

The headline appeared two days after the KMT decided to send a delegation headed by Wang to the annual forum, which is set to start on Sept. 19, in Xiamen, China.

