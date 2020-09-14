Taiwan King of Rock Wu Bai performs in wheelchair after injury

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s “King of Rock” Wu Bai (伍佰) made his “comeback on wheels” on Saturday as he took the stage in a wheelchair in Penghu a few weeks after a leg injury.

The rock star was very energetic while performing for the finale act of the “Penghu Bay International Light Festival” (澎湖的海灣燈光節); even though he said with a smile: “It’s exhausting to sit and sing!”

The 52-year-old singer was injured in late August while skating at the ice rink.

After he collided with a group of people, Wu Bai’s foot was reportedly pinned down by the crowd, causing a twisted foot, a broken left ankle, and a ruptured ligament.

Due to his injury, the “Wu Bai 9 Tonight” concert that was scheduled on Aug. 28 was canceled.

Wu is one of the biggest rock stars in Mandarin-language music markets. In January 1996, Wu Bai & his rock band China Blue brought their powerful live show to Hong Kong for the first time to great success and Wu began to be known as Taiwan’s “King of Live Music.”

Later that year they released the smash hit album “The End of Love,” which, propelled by the hit single “Norwegian Forest,” sold over 600,000 copies and was honored by the China Times and the United Evening News as one of the year’s Top 10 albums.

The album also ranked in the Top 20 Music Videos on television’s Channel [V] and was nominated by MTV for the best music video of the year.

This article was first published ( September 14, 2020 10:30 am ) on NOWnews Website: https://www.nownews.com/news/entertainment/5059341