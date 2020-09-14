台灣漢堡王推這口味引暴動　老外吐槽：2020不夠慘嗎？ | Foreigners call Burger King Taiwan Chocolate Whopper ‘disgusting’

【看CP學英文】漢堡王近期在台南市推出了「Hershey’s巧克力華堡」，馬上得到市民熱烈回應，當天人潮爆滿排隊隊伍延至100多公尺長。

Burger King Taiwan recently rolled out a Hershey’s Chocolate Whopper in Tainan City to the excitement of many who queued in a 100-meter-long line to enjoy the new delight.

然而，消息一傳出，外國網友對於漢堡王的新發明有所保留。不過，也有人興奮的問漢堡王何時會將這個新奇的發明推到國際市場上。

Foreigners had mixed reactions to this news, however, with some excitedly asking when the burger would be available internationally while others called the creative, sweet and salty mix “disgusting.”

第一個巧克力華堡其實早在2018年被推出；起初只是一個愚人節笑話的它，如今因為台南市事隔7年於9月1日進駐第一間漢堡王，配合「全糖市」的頭銜而被製出。

The first chocolate Whopper originally debuted as an April Fool’s joke in 2018.

As Burger King recently returned and re-opened its sole store in Tainan, also called the “Sugar City” on Sep. 1, the company decided to fittingly create a “sweet” burger to go along with the grand opening.

根據當地媒體報導，「Hershey’s巧克力華堡」內不僅有巧克力醬，更有花生醬搭配火烤的牛肉，給其一種甜甜鹹鹹的絕妙搭配。

According to local media, peanut butter was also added to the chocolate sauce and grilled beef combo, giving it an extraordinary sweet-and-salty taste.

巧克力華堡上市後有許多外國人非常開心，立即在推特上留言，請漢堡王跳過「測試階段」直接於國際間上市。

The burger was met with some enthusiastic responses online with foreigners urging the franchise on Twitter to skip over the “testing” phase and release it immediately.

然而，也有許多人看到消息後非常不滿，並在下面留言：「可以先不要」、「太超過了」還有更誇張的網友表示「我不想活在這星球上了」。

However, most were less pleased with the news as some commented: “easy pass”, “Line. CROSSED”, and “ I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.”

Who in their right minds would try this? I want names.

Burger King Is Selling a Chocolate Whopper in Taiwan https://t.co/ZDhvvGwaCa via @https://nerdist.com — Lanturn Joe (@LanturnJoe) September 8, 2020

Did you see that video of the chocolate Whopper from Burger King!? I don’t want to live on this planet anymore. — CuriousGorge (@gorge_curious) September 11, 2020

即便如此，台灣網友對於巧克力華堡的評價大部分都蠻正面的，許多人也在留言區表示口味比想像中的好很多。

Nonetheless, the consensus towards the Whopper’s newest flavor seems to be mostly positive among Taiwanese, with many saying it doesn’t taste as bad as it sounds.

Tainan Whopper

Chocolate Peanut Butter +

The taste! ! ! ! pic.twitter.com/oA5efTfw1I — Prismriver Lyrica (@PrismriverLyric) September 2, 2020