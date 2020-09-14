Former Taiwan VP expands on meaning of ‘Taiwan Model’ on CNN

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former Vice President Chen Chien-Jen (陳建仁) shared on Monday Taiwan’s COVID-19 prevention efforts with Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN program “GPS,” comparing “The Taiwan Model” and the U.S. policies amid the pandemic.

A social media user posted a screenshot of the image on PTT, an online discussion forum popular in Taiwan, and remarked that Chen was talking about the differences between the two countries in their fight against the pandemic.

In addition, Chen discussed the situation in Wuhan while sitting next to the national flag of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the delight of many viewers.

The post has garnered enthusiastic responses online, with some complimenting the former vice president, “Impressive!”, and others stressing that “Taiwan’s success in handling this virus is undeniable.”

One person said: “The best vice president ever!”