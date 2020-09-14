Flash flood results in 4 deaths in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — An electric gate failure of the Wujie Dam (武界壩) in Ren’ai Township (仁愛鄉), Nantou County (南投縣), allegedly caused a sudden release of water that swept away two families camping in a creek bed on Sunday, resulting in four deaths.

According to local reports, the accident happened at 4 a.m. on Sunday while the two families were camping in Taiping District, Taichung City.

According to a statement released by the Taichung City Government, the incident was caused by a serious oversight by Taipower (台電) staff, and city officials have called on authorities to investigate the matter as soon as possible.

In addition, the weather has been unstable lately, and heavy rainfall is common, so families vacationing in the area should have been extra careful, the Taichung City Government added.

In response to the accident, the city has activated an inter-office care mechanism that will provide funeral subsidies, legal counseling, other resources to the family members.