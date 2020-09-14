Images of boy ‘skillful way of serving hill-shaped rice’ go viral

By Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
A series of photos posted to Facebook, showing a boy skilled at filling a paper bowl with as much rice as possible, went viral on the Internet. (Screengrab from Facebook/爆廢公社二館)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Many restaurants provide rice, sauces or drinks for self-service in Taiwan. However, a series of photos posted to Facebook, showing a boy skilled at filling a paper bowl with as much rice as possible, went viral online. 

A social media user who posted the photos explained that he recently went to a hot pot restaurant where diners can enjoy “a bowl of rice for only NT$10.”

The user found a boy filling a rice bowl for a long time. (Screengrab from Facebook/爆廢公社二館)

However, he was surprised when he saw a boy’s “miraculous way of filling a bowl with rice,” exclaiming: “This is professionalism!”

In the photos, a boy was seen holding a bowl in his left hand and a spoon in his right one, while skillfully filling a bowl with rice, eventually turning it into a “hill-shaped rice bowl.” 

The boy has finally prepared the hill shaped of rice bowl. (Screengrab from Facebook/爆廢公社二館)

The post received more than 14,000 likes with many saying that “this kid has a bright future,” while another wrote, he can go on the path leading to Sushi master.

“I’m sure the staff was dumbfounded when they saw what happened,” one commented.

Read More from The China Post