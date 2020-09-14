影／他帶著一群美女登百岳　揮舞國旗挑戰「高山比基尼」｜Bikini-clad women wave Taiwan flag after conquering mountaintop

【看CP學英文】YouTube頻道「圓糖混哪裡RoundcandyTV」的圓糖，帶著一群百岳新手，一同挑戰奇萊南峰與南華山，並在峰頂穿著比基尼，揮舞著國旗。

Taiwanese YouTuber “Roundcandy” (圓糖) recently invited a group of bikini-clad mountain-climbing novices to challenging Qilai South Peak and Nanhua Mountain for his of “Roundcandy TV” show.

The team eventually waved the Taiwan flag when they ultimately succeeded in reaching the top.

日出升起那一刻，一行人剛好登上山頂，金黃色的陽光灑在高山草原，因此也有「黃金奇萊南華」之稱。同行女生在山頂脫掉外衣，只剩下比基尼，要在高山上記錄下她們的青春美麗模樣。

The amateurs began their journey shortly after sunrise and the golden light from the sun fell beautifully on the alpine meadow, reflecting the name “Golden Qilai Nanhua.”

The four girls shed their clothes when they reached the peak, wearing only bikinis to document their accomplishments against the magnificent backdrop of the mountain.

不少網友衝著「高山比基尼」來觀看，也有網友稱讚圓糖的高質感影片，「這樣的登山節目，太令人震撼。」、「好美，從你的分享理解黃金奇萊南華，就是太陽照射著的奇萊山頂當下的美景。」

Social media users were automatically drawn to the “Mountain-top bikini” titled video and many commented: “This type of mountain-climbing videos are incredible.” Others said: “So pretty; from your video, I finally understand the beauty of these mountains.”