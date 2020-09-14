Foreigners call Burger King Taiwan Chocolate Whopper ‘disgusting’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Burger King Taiwan recently rolled out a Hershey’s Chocolate Whopper in Tainan City to the excitement of many who queued in a 100-meter-long line to enjoy the new delight.

Foreigners had mixed reactions to this new recipe, however, with some excitedly asking when the burger would be available internationally while others called the creative, sweet and salty mix “disgusting.”

The first chocolate Whopper originally debuted as an April Fool’s joke in 2018.

As Burger King recently returned to the southern city of Tainan, also called the “Sugar City” on Sep. 1, the company decided to fittingly create a “sweet” burger to go along with the grand opening.

According to local media, peanut butter was also added to the chocolate sauce and grilled beef combo, giving it an extraordinary sweet-and-salty flavor.

The burger was met with some enthusiastic responses online with foreigners urging the franchise on Twitter to skip over the “testing” phase and release it immediately.

However, most were less pleased with the news as some commented: “easy pass”, “Line. CROSSED”, and “ I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.”

Who in their right minds would try this? I want names.

Burger King Is Selling a Chocolate Whopper in Taiwan https://t.co/ZDhvvGwaCa via @https://nerdist.com — Lanturn Joe (@LanturnJoe) September 8, 2020

Did you see that video of the chocolate Whopper from Burger King!? I don’t want to live on this planet anymore. — CuriousGorge (@gorge_curious) September 11, 2020

Nonetheless, the consensus towards the Whopper’s newest flavor seems to be mostly positive among Taiwanese, with many saying it doesn’t taste as bad as it sounds.

Tainan Whopper

Chocolate Peanut Butter +

The taste! ! ! ! pic.twitter.com/oA5efTfw1I — Prismriver Lyrica (@PrismriverLyric) September 2, 2020