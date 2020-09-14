影／年底將調漲健保費？陳時中坦言「有這個可能」｜Taiwan health minister hints at possible NHI fee hike

【看CP學英文】衛福部長陳時中今（14）日出席活動時表示，未來健保費調漲確實有這個可能，但目前談這個還「言之過早」。

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) hinted on Monday at a possible health insurance fee hike in the future, before adding that it’s too early to make an announcement.

健保署今舉辦健保25周年活動，陳時中於活動前接受媒體聯訪。有媒體問到目前國際疫苗的進度時，陳時中提到，他有跟各國大藥廠都談過，沒人敢說什麼時候疫苗會出爐，因為疫苗在測試時若是遭遇問題，或是有遇到什麼地方需要改善的，就會把時程一直往下延，所以現在各國沒人有把握疫苗何時會成功。

Speaking at an event marking the 25th anniversary of the National Health Insurance Administration (衛福部健保署), Chen also explained that there is no way to tell for sure when a vaccine will be ready despite efforts made by industry leaders.

Chen stressed the importance of following due protocols before putting some drugs on the markets, or distribution will ultimately be delayed.

陳時中也強調將國家資源集中在某家藥廠有風險，因現在各國共有9種疫苗在第三期臨床測驗時期，但不曉得哪一種疫苗最有效，如果只把疫苗投入在某一種，風險較大，應該將其分散。

Chen further emphasized that it would be unwise to concentrate all of the country’s resources on one potential vaccine out of the nine vaccines currently in the third stage of clinical trials.

As there’s no way yet of knowing which is more effective, the government should evenly distribute resources to support their research, he continued.

另外，目前健保安全準備金可能會低於1.5個月，是否在年底可能調漲健保費？陳時中坦言，「有這樣的可能性」，不過目前明年的健保支出都還沒談好，所以現在談收入面就會有點言之過早。

When asked about the possible increase to the NHI fee at the end of the year with the safety reserve lower than 1.5 months, Chen admitted that “it’s a possibility,” but there has yet to be an agreement on health insurance spending for the following year, he explained, stressing that it’s a bit early to talk about revenue.