《花木蘭》聯名鞋款掀論戰　網友譏：清明節限定？ | Social media users call Mulan-inspired design ‘shoes for the afterlife’

【看CP學英文】受到新冠肺炎疫情影響，迪士尼改編真人版電影《花木蘭》上映日期經過數次延宕，終於在9月4日正式上映，連帶周邊商品也成為討論主題。隨著電影上映討論熱度升高，去年迪士尼與英國手工鞋大牌Irregular Choice推出的花木蘭聯名鞋被搬上檯面成為網友熱議焦點，鞋履上的刺繡花樣被網友狂酸，遭質疑「是清明節限定款嗎」。

The release of Disney’s latest blockbuster, “Mulan,” was delayed several times as a result of the pandemic. Following the movie’s release on Sept. 4, there is, therefore, little wonder that fans have paid extra attention to the movie’s merchandise.

A line of Mulan-inspired shoes and accessories, in particular, launched by Disney and British specialized shoemaker Irregular Choice in 2019, has drawn much attention online. The design, however, was mocked by fans who called them “a limited edition for Qingming Festival.”

低跟聯名鞋款設計充滿外國人眼中的「東方元素」，只見兩朵巨大的立體睡蓮佔滿鞋頭，搭配桃紅色鞋邊、碧綠配金黃色的內裡，加上金色的鞋跟，整體看起來宛如「壽鞋」，引來網友譏諷。

The low heel design is full of “oriental elements” in the eyes of westerners, with two giant water lilies covering the toe cap, matching the peach color of the heel and the turquoise and gold lining.

The princess-inspired special line has received criticism from social media users with many saying that it looks like a pair of shoes for the afterlife.

除了主打的低跟鞋款外，此聯名系列還有推出色彩繽紛的高跟鞋系列，設計融合各種「東方元素」包括祥雲、梅花、折扇、牡丹等等，其中一雙鞋款還綁著走起路來會甩來甩去的「中國結」。

Also, the collection features a colorful line of high heeled shoes with “oriental elements” such as auspicious clouds, plum blossoms, folding fans, and peonies.

One of the models even features a “Chinese knot” that is thrown around as you walk.

更令網友驚豔的是高跟鞋款的跟竟設計成「木蘭」樣式，令人不禁傻眼表示，「木蘭到底做錯了什麼？」

What’s even more striking is that the heel is designed in the style of “Mulan” figures, making many ask, “What did Mulan do wrong?

系列聯名設計吸引眾多網友紛紛議論表示，「外國人眼中的東方長這樣？」、「太像壽鞋了」、「太不吉利了，老人家看了會腦溢血吧。」

The series further attracted much attention with some observers saying: “What does the East look like to a westerner?” while another said, the design looks like shoes for the afterlife.

One wrote: “It’s too inauspicious, the elderly will have a brain hemorrhage if they see these.”

然而，要擁有一雙聯名鞋款口袋還必須夠深，官網顯示一雙鞋價錢落在99至245英鎊（約新台幣3,753到7,506之間）。

According to the Irregular Choice’s official website, a pair of the co-branded shoes costs between £99 and £245 (between NT$3,719 and NT$9,205).