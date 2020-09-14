Jolin Tsai celebrates 40th birthday with age-defying A-list divas

By Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
Jolin Tsai (front row in the middle) celebrated her 40th birthday with the other two age-defying divas. (Courtesy of Jolin Tsai/Instagram)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese pop diva Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) posted photos to her Instagram on Monday, showing six of her friends celebrating her 40th birthday one day earlier.

Tsai and Hsu (right) are seen resting their chins in their hands. (Courtesy of Jolin Tsai/Instagram)

The A-list celebrities in the photos include Valen Hsu (許茹芸) and Tanya Chua (蔡健雅) and Wu Tsing-Fong (吳青峰) who seem as young as before, sparking heated discussions among social media users.

Tsai, who just turned 40, looks equally young and cheerful. She thanked Hsu for throwing such a surprising and joyous birthday celebration in her post. Tsai and Hsu are seen resting their chins in their hands, while Wu and Chua gesture for “yeah.” 

The A-list celebrities in the photos include Valen Hsu (許茹芸, right in the front row) and Tanya Chua (蔡健雅, center in the back row) and Wu Tsing-Fong (吳青峰, left in the front row) (Courtesy of Jolin Tsai/Instagram)

In response to the post, fans have sent their blessings and complimented on the three divas for their pretty looks.

