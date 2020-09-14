Jolin Tsai celebrates 40th birthday with age-defying A-list divas

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese pop diva Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) posted photos to her Instagram on Monday, showing six of her friends celebrating her 40th birthday one day earlier.

The A-list celebrities in the photos include Valen Hsu (許茹芸) and Tanya Chua (蔡健雅) and Wu Tsing-Fong (吳青峰) who seem as young as before, sparking heated discussions among social media users.

Tsai, who just turned 40, looks equally young and cheerful. She thanked Hsu for throwing such a surprising and joyous birthday celebration in her post. Tsai and Hsu are seen resting their chins in their hands, while Wu and Chua gesture for “yeah.”

In response to the post, fans have sent their blessings and complimented on the three divas for their pretty looks.