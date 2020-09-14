國外大讚台灣健保制度第一？　老外曝「一關鍵」為未來趨勢｜NHI is the backbone of ‘Taiwan Model,’ but for how long?

【看CP學英文】台灣的防疫成效因疫情被世界各國大讚，許多人也將功勞歸於台灣全面的健保制度。

As the “Taiwan Model” for COVID-19 prevention measures have headed into the limelight worldwide, many observers credit its success to Taiwan’s comprehensive National Healthcare Insurance (NHI) system.

然而，衛生部長陳時中於週一表示健保費有可能在未來調漲，指出這被全世界讚揚的體系背後更深遠的問題。

Still, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) hinted on Monday at a possible health insurance fee hike, exposing the potential problems that lay in store for this internationally-acclaimed system.

即使台灣人民都持有健保卡，提供台灣各診所和醫院皆可參閱的數據，醫生卻因台灣不斷老化的人口開始承受更大的負擔。

Though all citizens in Taiwan hold NHI cards that contain medical data accessible to every clinic and hospital in Taiwan, doctors are becoming increasingly overwhelmed as Taiwan’s elderly population begins to take up a significant toll on Taiwan’s healthcare system.

相對其他已開發國家，台灣人民平均一年看醫生次數為16次；將近是已開發國家的4倍。這也導致台灣有可能面臨健保費調漲或健保破產等問題。

Taiwan citizens go to the doctor, on average, 16 times a year, which is nearly 3 times higher than other OECD countries, leading to the possibility of health insurance fee hikes to avoid the bankruptcy of the NHI system.

針對這樣的挑戰，主播路怡珍邀請了PhysioQ創辦人Jordan Masys來解釋其他企業和醫學專家如何開始轉向「科技」和「演算」來串連數據，減少人民去醫院的次數。

To address this challenge, news anchor Catherine Lu (路怡珍) invited Jordan Masys, founder of PhysioQ to explain how many companies and health experts have begun looking towards technology and algorithms to connect data so as to reduce trips to the hospital.

這個最終的目的是為了讓人民待在家即可隨時注意自己身體健康狀況，並在看到數據有異常變化後就醫或尋求幫助。

The ultimate goal is to allow citizens to track their health issues at home and seek medical attention when an abnormal spike or pattern appears.

在利用科技的情況下，電子產品可以幫助減輕第一線防疫人員的負擔，也讓健保制度能平安渡過難關。

In utilizing technology, electronic gadgets may be able to step in and help ease the workload of frontline medical workers and reduce the burdens on the NHI system.

