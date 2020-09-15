Kuomintang cancels mainland visit over Chinese media comments

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The opposition Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) announced on Monday that it will not send an official delegation to the 12th Straits Forum due to “inappropriate comments” by a Chinese state-owned broadcaster.

KMT members, however, are free to attend the annual forum that opens on Sept. 19, according to Wang Yu-min (王育敏), KMT’s Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman.

“The overall atmosphere is now unfit for cross-strait dialogue,” she told local media. “The KMT hereby announces that it will not participate in the forum as a political party.”

Wang further described the cross-strait situation as “complicated,” and noted that “any inappropriate comments or actions” could seriously harm the “hard-earned goodwill and mutual trust across the Taiwan Strait.”

The KMT decision comes a few days after a demeaning comment by China Central Television (CCTV), a mouthpiece of the Chinese government, that ran a headline that read “With the strait on the brink of war, this man is coming to the mainland to plead for peace.”