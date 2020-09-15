如何判斷日本危險地雷區？ 網友神解：觀察超商這五點｜Traveling to Japan? This is how tell if neighborhood is dangerous

【看CP學英文】日本被譽為是世界上安全國家之一，然而，國內仍然有些地區相較其他區域犯罪率較高、較危險，那身為觀光客的台灣人，該如何判斷哪些地方比較危險呢？日本一名推特網友分享如何透過觀察當地「便利商店」來判斷此區是否危險。

Japan is often lauded as one of the safest countries in the world, even though there are many districts that are more dangerous than others. But, how can tourists differentiate which cities are safer? A Twitter user from Japan recently revealed a small trick: to use convenience stores as a determinator.

根據Sora News報導，日本網友（@teiji_oriental) 列出數項判斷標準，第一，危險地區的便利商店內會有成堆的低價杯麵，除此之外，還會放滿各種小報、以及其他專給中年男子閱讀的雜誌。反之，店內若擺放較多有機食物、高價礦物水，則相對代表此區較為安全。

SoraNews24 quoted Japanese Twitter user @teiji_oriental who came up with an original way to know if a neighborhood is less safe: low-price cup noodles. If a store sells a wide variety of low-price cup noodles then the odds are high that the neighborhood is not safe.

In addition, neighborhoods can also be deemed a bit more unsafe if the magazine racks hold mostly content that caters to middle-aged men, the social media user said. On the other hand, if the store holds more organic foods and water bottles, it’s likely an indication that the surrounding area is quite safe (and family-friendly).

第二，危險區域的店內通常不讓客人使用廁所；第三，垃圾桶放在外面代表此區治安較安全，若放在外面則反之。

More importantly, dangerous districts usually do not welcome customers to use their restrooms. Last but not least, trash cans placed outside the store indicate a safer neighborhood and vice versa.

同時，若超商內可見告示牌如「偷竊是犯罪」或「謝謝如廁後將環境保持清潔」，亦或是將含有酒精的飲品擺在超商店門口，通常表示此區較危險。

In addition, if you walk into a convenience store and immediately see signs that read “Shoplifting is a crime” or “Thank you for keeping the restroom clean after use,” and have alcoholic drinks placed near the front of the store, it usually indicates a less safe environment outside.

總而言之，男生比例較高、平均收入較低、和對酒精飲品有較強烈需求的社區較危險。

Overall, places where the male population is higher, have less income, and are more prone to drinking booze and, by extension, are deemed to be more dangerous.