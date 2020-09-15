LV因應疫情推出鑲金面罩　要價一曝光讓網友全嚇傻 | Louis Vuitton to sell face shields for NT$29,791

【看CP學英文】因新型冠狀肺炎疫情，戴口罩已變成每個人出門的必備配件。也因此，各國品牌開始因應時事製作特別訂做的防護用具，搭配顧客每日穿著。

With mask-wearing becoming a part of our everyday lives during the coronavirus pandemic, many brands around the world have adapted are manufacturing their very own line of personal protective equipment (PPE) to pair with our daily outfits.

名牌近期也跟上潮流，如巴寶莉(Burberry)於8月推出了要價90英鎊（約新台幣3,381元)的口罩。

Luxury brands too, have jumped on the bandwagon, with Burberry releasing their £90 (NT$3,381) face mask just last month.

如今，法國名牌路易威登(Louis Vuitton)也進軍防護用具，推出了新產品。

Another French fashion powerhouse Louis Vuitton is set to take the PPE game to the next level with their latest face shields.

路易威登於網站上宣布將上市臉部面罩為其2021渡假系列產品，而據外媒報導，一個面罩要價將近新台幣2,631元 (US$961)。

The popular brand recently announced the launch of the LV shield as part of its 2021 Cruise Collection, and the item will reportedly sell for US$961 (NT$29,791), according to media outlets such as Vanity Fair and the New York Post.

據悉，此面罩鑲有金鑽也刻上LV的標誌，更有一條可客製化、刺上自己名字的伸縮頭條，可讓顧客將它舒適的戴在頭上。

Living up to its name, the face shield features gold studs engraved with the LV logo and has an elastic monogrammed strap for users to wear around the head.

除此之外，面罩還能隨時放下，在太陽下也會自動成墨鏡樣抗UV。

In addition, the face shield can also be flipped up so it transforms into a visor, and the clear covering automatically transitions to a dark tint in sunlight. According to some reports, it’s able to protect users from harmful UV rays.

此面罩將於10月底於官網上上市。

The LV Shield will be available for purchase online from Oct. 30.