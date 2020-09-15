Taiwan, U.S. ironing details of high-level official visit: MOFA

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said on Tuesday that the modalities for an eventual visit of U.S. undersecretary of state Keith Krach for trade talks are still under discussion with U.S. authorities.

Speaking at a regular press briefing earlier that day, Douglas Hsu (徐佑典), deputy director general, Department of North American Affairs, MOFA said that the two sides are still ironing out details relating to the U.S.-Taiwan Economic and Commercial Dialogue.

Chinese-language media ETtoday reported last week that U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach will visit from Sept. 17-19 to host the aforesaid forum aimed at strengthening bilateral economic ties.

If the reported visit goes ahead, Krach will be the third high-level foreign politician to visit Taiwan in less than two months, following U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil.

Krach, a former businessman, is one of the six undersecretaries in the U.S. Department of State and is in charge of matters relating to economic growth, energy and the environment.

This article was first published ( September 15, 2020 5:10 pm ) on NOWnews Website: https://www.nownews.com/news/politics/5060208