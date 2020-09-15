讓世界看見台灣之美！國境之南觀光片驚艷國際｜Pintung tourism video wins international recognition

【看CP學英文】今年初，屏東形象影片《where？》一推出旋即引起極大迴響，展現國境之南的世界級美景，繽紛畫面令人彷彿置身國外，忍不住驚呼「Where？」、「這裡是屏東嗎？」

Earlier this year, the release of Pingtung’s tourism video titled “where?” created an instant sensation. In the video, it showcased the world-class scenery of Taiwan’s southernmost part, with colorful images that will make you feel like you are on vacation abroad and exclaim: “Is this Pingtung?”

近日，這支影片參加國際競賽，從4100多件參賽作品中脫穎而出，獲得「美國高峰創意大獎旅遊類銀獎」，讓世界看見屏東之美。

Recently, the film was selected from over 4,100 entries and won the Silver Award in the travel category of the Summit Creative Awards (SCA), letting the world see the beauty of Pingtung.

美國高峰創意大獎（Summit Creative Award）從1994年舉辦至今，26年來激盪全球創意，今年有27國參加，13個項目共4100多件參賽作品。

Since its inception in 1994, the Summit Creative Award has stimulated creativity around the world for 26 years. This year, there are more than 4,100 entries in 13 categories from 27 countries.

這也是繼葡萄牙國際旅遊影展國際競賽特別獎、日本國際觀光影像節最佳東亞影像獎後，屏東質感形象影片再獲國際肯定。

Following the Special Award at the International Tourism Film Festival in Portugal and the Best East Asia Tourism Film Award at the Japan World’s Tourism Film Festival, this is the third time that the Pingtung’s tourism video has received international recognition.

由瑪爾克電影有限公司(MARQ FILMS)操刀製作的宣傳影片以舞蹈串接屏東八大IG打卡景點，場景包括天主教佳平法蒂瑪聖母堂、2019台灣燈會山海昇平燈飾、國立屏東大學游泳池暨體適能館、墾丁國家公園水蛙窟、牡丹鄉高士神社、屏東職人町、南迴線藍皮火車、屏東縣立田徑場海洋風看台。

A promotional video produced by MARQ FILMS features eight IG hotspots in Pingtung including the Lady of Fatima Parish Church, the 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Pingtung, the swimming pool at the National Pingtung University, Shuiwaku, Gaoshi Shrine, Craftsman Residential District, Blue commuter train, Pingtung County Stadium.