Louis Vuitton to sell face shields for NT$29,791

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With face-masks becoming a part of our daily lives during the pandemic, many brands around the world have launched their very own line of personal protective equipment (PPE) to pair with your daily outfits.

Luxury brands too, have jumped on the bandwagon, with Burberry releasing their £90 (NT$3,381) face mask just last month.

Another French fashion powerhouse, Louis Vuitton, is set to take the PPE game to the next level with their latest face shields.

The popular but chic brand recently announced the launch of the LV shield as part of its 2021 Cruise Collection, and the item will reportedly sell for US$961 (NT$29,791), according to media outlets such as Vanity Fair and the New York Post.

Living up to its name, the face shield features gold studs engraved with the LV logo and has an elastic monogrammed strap for users to wear around the head.

In addition, the face shield can also be flipped up so it transforms into a visor, and the clear covering automatically transitions to a dark tint in sunlight. According to some reports, it’s able to protect users from harmful UV rays.

The LV Shield will be available for purchase online from Oct. 30.