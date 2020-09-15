Philippines mocked for new 30 cm distancing rule

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Philippines government announced on Monday the decision to cut social distancing to 30 cm by October, amid backlash from health experts.

The controversial announcement came as the country saw another 259 newly confirmed Covid-19 deaths on Monday while the total number of fatalities increased to 4,630.

The new policy, which reduces the distance between passengers to one-third of the 1-2 meter minimum recommended by professionals, is said to be detrimental with a prolonging of first-wave infections in the Philippines as the main concern.

Many epidemiologists have reportedly asked the government to re-think the policy as an increase in infection would further slow economic recovery.