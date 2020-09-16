張韶涵近照曝光！「3D娃娃臉」不像38歲　網歎：有顏任性 | Fans baffled by Angela Chang’s age-defying selfies

【看CP學英文】張韶涵出道18年，能唱能演能主持的她，近年將事業重心轉往大陸，微博至今累積近2000萬粉絲，昨（14日）晚張韶涵更新近況，貼出3張自拍照，外界不敢相信她已經是38歲的輕熟女。

Angela Chang caught her fans off guard on Monday with three age-defying selfies posted to Facebook.

照片中，張韶涵紮著2條麻花辮，化上濃妝，對鏡頭擺出冷酷、嘟嘴等表情，只見她的招牌巴掌臉、水漾大眼依舊吸睛，皮膚滿滿的膠原蛋白，連毛細孔都看不到，保養功力一流，外貌與剛出道時可說完全沒變化。

The 38-year-old Taiwanese singer was wearing braids while she posed for the camera with some make-up. The artist’s skin was smooth and clean, which led some social media users to remark with a smile that she looked better than at her debut.

這一組少女感爆棚的近照，被粉絲留言盛讚，「大美女好絕」、「長得好看，不用學角度自拍」、「3D娃娃臉」！

Responding to her post, fans said, “She’s gorgeous,” while another wrote, “You don’t need to learn how to take the best selfie if you look good.”

One said: “She has a baby face!”

2002年7月，張韶涵正式出道，先是參與電視劇《MVP情人》，爆紅後於2003年出演電視劇《海豚灣戀人》。

Chang debuted and rose to fame with the Taiwanese television dramas “My MVP Valentine“ (2002) and “At Dolphin Bay” (2003).

2004年，張韶涵發行首張專輯《Over The Rainbow》，正式以歌手身分出道。張韶涵第二張專輯《歐若拉》、第三張專輯《潘朵拉》全亞洲總銷售量破百萬張。

Her debut album “Over the Rainbow“ was met with instant success, and she has since focused on her singing career. She released “Aurora“ (2004) and “Pandora“ (2006).