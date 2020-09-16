日本醜漢變情聖！年約三百美女靠「這三招」 | Unattractive Japanese man reveals secret to dating beautiful women

【看CP學英文】日本一位41歲男子近期在網路上爆紅，原因是他靠著平凡無奇的長相在交友軟體上成功約到許多美女，更創下一年與300多位女性約會記錄。

A 41-year-old middle-aged man recently became an Internet sensation for his below-average look but impressive way of dating pretty women on dating apps. According to the Japanese man, nicknamed Hiraten, he can go out with up to 300 girls a year even without looking attractive.

這為名為平手的大叔在自己的網站上透露自己在國中時就發現長得比別人不好看，到高中時女友也劈腿，找的對象又比自己帥，讓他深受打擊。

Hiraten revealed on his website that he first realized he wasn’t handsome in junior high. Soon after, he dated a girl in high school who eventually cheated on him with a more handsome guy, traumatizing him forever.

這逐漸地讓他開始退縮並對女性產生反感，爾後也開始失去自信。

This has led him to become shy and distrusting women. He gradually lacked confidence in himself too.

據報導，他最後終於在30歲一場大病後決定改變自己的態度，重新找回自己。

According to various reports, he eventually decided on a change of attitude on his 30th birthday after his health took a bad turn.

他在手機上下載了10個交友軟體，而平均一個週末甚至可以約6到8位女生出去玩。

He downloaded 10 dating apps on his phone and started going out with 6 to 8 girls on the weekends.

他一年下來與近300多位女性約會，其中許多還是20幾歲的漂亮小姐，許多人表示好奇他到底如何靠著普普的長相吸引到這麼多女生。

As he was able to date nearly 300 girls in one year, with some being 20-year-old beauties, many wondered how trick given his less-than-extraordinary looks.

平手表示若要在交友軟體上被注意，首先需要放一張全身照。這張照片需要讓大家看得到你的身材，照片也要自然、開朗。

Hiraten revealed that to attract women’s attention on dating apps, one must first have a full-sized photo, where your physique is visible. The photo also needs to look natural and entertaining.

第二，平手建議下載沒有按讚上限的交友軟體。原因是，若你在短時間內經常登入，有更高的機會你會得到讚和其他人的回應。

Next, Hiraten suggested downloading apps that won’t put a cap on the number of likes you get. In this way, if you log in to the app more frequently, there’s a higher chance of getting noticed.

最後，平手表示要特別注意沒有放大頭照的女生。如果女生沒有照片還獲得你的「喜歡」，那麼他們通常都會至少基於好奇主動聯繫你。

Last but not least, Hiraten said you should always look out for girls who don’t have profile pictures on them. If she receives a “like” with no picture, she’ll be intrigued and will be more likely to respond to you.

平手如今已開設自己的YouTube頻道，教導他人約會秘訣。

Hiraten now has a YouTube channel where he teaches fans his tricks and ways in the dating world.